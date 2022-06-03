Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE THR opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

