TheStreet Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to C+

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.32.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Capri by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.