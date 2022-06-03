TheStreet Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to C

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.
Shares of GBDC opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after purchasing an additional 90,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
