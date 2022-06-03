TheStreet Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to C

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after purchasing an additional 90,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

