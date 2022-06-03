ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Ian Friedman Sells 15,503 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $62,167.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at $198,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TDUP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 839,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $416.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ThredUp by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ThredUp by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

