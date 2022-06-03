Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 101,870 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,876,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,488,892.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.
- On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.
NASDAQ THRY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,564. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $871.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Thryv by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Thryv by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 1,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 239,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
