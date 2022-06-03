Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 101,870 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,876,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,488,892.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

NASDAQ THRY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,564. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $871.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Thryv by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Thryv by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 1,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 239,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

