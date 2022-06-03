Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) PT Raised to C$2.25

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

