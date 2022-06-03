Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWM. Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.98.

Shares of TSE TWM traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$1.59. 347,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$1.62. The company has a market cap of C$543.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$534.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$434.00 million. Analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

