Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at CSFB

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWM. Standpoint Research upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

TSE:TWM traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,870. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.62.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$534.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$434.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

