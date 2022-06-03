Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

TLYS stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 365.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Tilly’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

