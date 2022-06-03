Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 75,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.