Toho Titanium (OTC:TTNNF) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Toho Titanium (OTC:TTNNFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

About Toho Titanium (Get Rating)

Toho Titanium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells titanium metals, catalysts for propylene polymerization, and electronic materials in Japan. It offers titanium metals, such as titanium sponge, titanium ingots, titanium powder, and titanium products. The company also provides propylene polymerization catalysts for producing polypropylene.

