Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Head-To-Head Review

Tokyo Electron and Peraso are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Peraso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion N/A $3.89 billion N/A N/A Peraso $5.68 million 8.32 -$10.91 million ($0.44) -4.98

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso.

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 19.86% 33.67% 24.38% Peraso -92.34% -47.19% -42.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tokyo Electron and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Peraso on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron (Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Peraso (Get Rating)

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

