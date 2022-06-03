Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.23.

TOU traded down C$3.02 on Friday, reaching C$76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 464,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,061. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$29.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$66.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3932168 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,342 shares of company stock worth $1,294,256.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

