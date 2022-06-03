Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$90.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOU. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.46.

Shares of TOU traded down C$2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 652,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,176. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$29.25 and a 12 month high of C$80.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3932168 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,256.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

