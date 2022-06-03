TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

TCON stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

