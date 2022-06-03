Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.30 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

