Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Transat A.T. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.73) by C($0.80). The business had revenue of C$202.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.00 million.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.60. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.90.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

