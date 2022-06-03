Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Daniel E. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $16,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TMCI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 110,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

