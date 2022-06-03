TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $32,685.40 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $32,685.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $32,340.95.

On Wednesday, May 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $36,142.35.

On Wednesday, April 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $40,869.20.

On Wednesday, April 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $39,952.05.

On Wednesday, March 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $37,013.85.

TNET stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. 174,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.30. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.