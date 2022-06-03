Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.49.
