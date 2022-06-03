Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSE TSU opened at C$35.84 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.