Truist Financial Cuts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $23.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

EB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.46. 1,186,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,864,000 after acquiring an additional 96,678 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,743,000 after purchasing an additional 497,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

