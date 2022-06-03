Truist Financial Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $190.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABNB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.28.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.