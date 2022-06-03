Truist Financial Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 328,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,158. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.07. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 149.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.