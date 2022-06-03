Truist Financial Lowers STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $31.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

STOR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 2,212,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

