Truist Financial Trims Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Target Price to $18.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of PSTL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,020. The company has a market cap of $296.67 million, a PE ratio of 121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,530,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

