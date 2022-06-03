Tuniu (TOUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Tuniu has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,890. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tuniu in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tuniu (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.