Tuniu (TOUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Tuniu has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ TOUR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,890. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.07.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tuniu in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Tuniu (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
