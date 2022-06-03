Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,770,000 after buying an additional 845,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

