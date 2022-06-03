Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.
Shares of TPTX stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,770,000 after buying an additional 845,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
