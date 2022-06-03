UBS Group Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $51.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Ciena stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 424,173 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Ciena by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after buying an additional 86,295 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

