UBS Group Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $39.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of S stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,897,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,365. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $132,295,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.