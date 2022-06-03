UBS Group Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $365.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $430.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.78.

LULU opened at $303.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.93 and a 200 day moving average of $352.95. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

