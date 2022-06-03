UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) versus Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Critical Comparison

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 5.21% 61.16% 5.20% UMC N/A N/A N/A

25.1% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and UMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.43 billion 6.96 $65.87 million N/A N/A UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and UMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than UMC.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats UMC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

UMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

