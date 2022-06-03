Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

