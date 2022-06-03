United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2866 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

United Microelectronics has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 8,207,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905,687. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 666.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,959,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.