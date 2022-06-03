United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $12,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

