United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock valued at $832,126. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Cellular by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM opened at $29.90 on Friday. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

