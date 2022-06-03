Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

UTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UTL opened at $57.73 on Friday. Unitil has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $925.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

