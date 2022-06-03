Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.54.

NYSE UHS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.73. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $473,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Universal Health Services by 32.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

