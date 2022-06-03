UP Fintech (TIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.

TIGR stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UP Fintech has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.97 million, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

