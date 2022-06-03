UP Fintech (TIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.
TIGR stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UP Fintech has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.97 million, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
UP Fintech Company Profile (Get Rating)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
