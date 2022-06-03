Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

USNZY stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1176 dividend. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

