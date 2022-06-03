Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
USNZY stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
