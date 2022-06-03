Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI opened at $259.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average is $239.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.