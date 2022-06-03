VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

VectivBio stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in VectivBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in VectivBio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

