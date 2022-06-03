Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $232.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.28.

VEEV traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,735. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $219.00. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

