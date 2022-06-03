Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. 67,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,708. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.28. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viant Technology (DSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.