Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $17,058.60 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 1,170 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $17,058.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $594,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.67 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $628,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

