Victoria’s Secret & Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

