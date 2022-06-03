Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) recently:

6/3/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $65.00.

6/2/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00.

5/16/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00.

4/20/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

4/5/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $222,779,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $104,673,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $89,991,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

