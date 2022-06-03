Vince (VNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

VNCE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 5,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $93.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.13. Vince has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $13.51.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $99,590 in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vince by 2,032.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vince in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vince by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

