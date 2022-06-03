VIQ Solutions (VQS) & The Competition Critical Analysis

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare VIQ Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

This table compares VIQ Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -58.21% -100.86% -47.72% VIQ Solutions Competitors -383.33% -15.52% -5.40%

12.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VIQ Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 VIQ Solutions Competitors 1122 4513 9306 297 2.58

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.57%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 46.80%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million -$19.68 million -2.09 VIQ Solutions Competitors $7.93 billion $2.09 billion 15.85

VIQ Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VIQ Solutions competitors beat VIQ Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About VIQ Solutions (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.