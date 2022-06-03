Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

VGZ opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 440,759 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

